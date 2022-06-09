Tim Pool Podcast Swatted for Ninth Time This Year, 40K Viewers Stayed to Watch Abandoned Studio for Three Hours

Podcaster Tim Pool and his crew were the victims of swatting for the ninth time this year during yesterday’s live show.

On Wednesday’s episode of Timcast IRL the live broadcast was suddenly interrupted last night as members of Pool’s staff entered the studio to notify the team that SWAT members had arrived at the offices. Pool promptly announced, “We have to evacuate the building!”

“We’re just going to keep the livestream going, but we have to evacuate the building,” Pool added. “This stream will stay up as is. Just please keep watching in case something happens.”

The group begins to get up from their seats and exit the studio as one of Pool’s producers changes the camera angle to a wide shot of the whole room.

An hour goes by before an officer wearing a t-shirt can be seen entering the room scanning with a flashlight.

Another two hours passes by with nothing but the empty studio to keep the audience entertained. But that didn’t dissuade them. Upwards of 40 thousand viewers stayed to watch the whole thing unfold over the course of three hours. In fact, many fans donated money in the YouTube comment section and paid for “Super Chats” where audience members can make bigger monetary donations and have their comments prominently featured on the livestream chat.

YouTuber Viva Frei posted on the Twitter in astonishment over the amount of viewers electing to watch a live camera feed of an empty podcast studio.

“34,000 people watching an empty @Timcast studio. Live. More people watching this than the watched the State of the Union address. And the Oscars. Combined,” he said satirically.

34,000 people watching an empty @Timcast studio. Live. More people watching this than the watched the state of the union address. And the Oscars. Combined 😂 pic.twitter.com/IPSIXG52UK — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 9, 2022

Hours later, Pool and his team were finally able to return to set.

“I’m so tired,” Pool said as he re-entered the room, “Is it working? Are we streaming?”

This is the show’s ninth time dealing with SWAT teams in 2022. Previously, Pool has said the swatting incidences began in January when he welcomed Marjorie Taylor Greene on the show to discuss January 6th. Since then, pranksters have repeatedly called authorities to make false reports regarding Pool, which result in SWAT teams needing to be deployed.

He has previously said there is an ongoing investigation into who is behind these events but could say little else in fear of jeopardizing the process.

