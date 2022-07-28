Tim Ryan Rages on House Floor: GOP Has ‘Been Hijacked and Aligned Itself With Communist China’ in Refusing to Support Chips Bill

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who is running for the Senate this November, lit into the Republican Party on the House floor on Thursday as most GOP members stood to oppose the CHIPs-Plus Bill.

“This is the first step towards an industrial policy in the United States of America. And it is time for us to quit the politics, stop trying to score political points. Stop putting party over country,” said a very animated Ryan.

The CHIPs-Plus bill passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support on Wednesday and aims to fix the semiconductor chip shortage and make the U.S. less reliant on China for manufacturing chips, which supporters argue is a national security priority.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) railed against the bill in a floor speech Thursday calling it “ a $280 billion blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

The House GOP sent out a notice on Wednesday announcing they will whip against the bill.

“Lay down our arms. My God, if we can’t agree on this, what the Hell are we going to agree on? Rebuilding the manufacturing base. Good paying jobs. Union construction. Our competing with China. National security. Come on. Let’s do this,” Ryan raged.

“Let’s do it together,” he continued, adding:

But we have a small group of people. Who have hijacked the Republican Party and the leadership in this House on the Republican side is more concerned with defeating Democrats than doing something that’s best for the United States of America.

“We just saw it in the Senate with the burn pits legislation,” Ryan added, noting a veteran’s health bill blocked by Senate Republicans on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing it here with the Chips Legislation Party over country. So July 28, 2022 is going to be Black Thursday, the day the Republican Party. Gentleman’s time hijacked and aligned themselves with communist China,” Ryan concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CSPAN

