Congressman Tim Ryan walked out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

Ryan, who ran for president for a few months before dropping out in October, tweeted, “I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

Earlier in the night Ryan criticized the president’s comments on the economy:

The President spent the first half of his #SOTU speech talking about how great the economy is for American workers, but if that’s true, why are so many Ohioans working 2 or 3 jobs and struggling to make ends meet? — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020

