Tim Ryan Walks Out of Trump SOTU Address: ‘I’ve Had Enough… It’s All Fake’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 4th, 2020, 10:24 pm

Congressman Tim Ryan walked out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

Ryan, who ran for president for a few months before dropping out in October, tweeted, “I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

Earlier in the night Ryan criticized the president’s comments on the economy:

