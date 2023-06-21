‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron’s Deep Sea Warnings Gain Attention After Sub Goes Missing: ‘Its Not Like You Can Call Up AAA To Come Get You’

In the wake of a missing submersible carrying five passengers to see the remains of the RMS Titanic, comments from director of the hit Hollywood film on the disaster James Cameron, an expert on the subject, have drawn attention.

The submersible went missing after losing connection when it descended to the depths of the Atlantic ocean.

Since then, a 2012 New York Times interview with Titanic director James Cameron has resurfaced with the Hollywood legend warning about diving into the deep unknown.

Cameron has made 33 dives to the famous wreck since making the move Titanic in 1997, according to USA Today‘s Erin Jensen.

He also has descended to the deepest oceanic trench in the ocean known as Mariana Trench in 2012 in a mini submarine, going nearly seven miles in depth.

Noting the numerous tests the vessel had undergone before the mission, Cameron said, “You’re going into one of the most unforgiving places on earth,” he said. “It’s not like you can call up AAA to come get you.”

In 2018, Cameron also spoke with 60 Minutes Austrailia about his diving experience.

“I call it bearing witness. I get to bear witness to a miracle that’s down there all the time,” Cameron said. “This is not just some, you know rich guy ego thing. This is about, you’ve got so much time on this planet, so much life, so much breath in your body. You have to do something. If you should be fortunate enough to make some money and have some capital, some working capital, why not put it into your dream.”

Cameron has yet to comment about the current situation.

