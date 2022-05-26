Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, has no apologies for calling Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke a “sick son of a bitch” Wednesday.

He also shared a message for anyone he said might try to politicize the mass murder of children and adults in his city: “To hell with you.”

McLaughlin went viral Wednesday after O’Rourke crashed a press conference with state and local leaders.

O’Rourke had a message for Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), as officials offered updates about the mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead at Robb Elementary School.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke shouted. “You are all doing nothing.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) responded: “Excuse me. Excuse me. You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

McLaughlin then screamed at Abbott’s November general election opponent and asked him to leave the event.

“Sir, you’re out of line,” McLaughlin said. “Sir, you are out of line! Sir, you are out of line! Please leave this auditorium.”

He added: “I can’t believe, you’re a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

Julio Rosas with Townhall spoke to McLaughlin on video after the encounter. The mayor said he had no regrets about what he said to O’Rourke — and he would say the same thing to anyone else.

Don McLaughlin, mayor of Uvalde, on @BetoORourke crashing the press conference earlier today: “That event today was not the place or the time…I have no respect for Beto and the haters who hate…to hell with you too.” pic.twitter.com/313WtdU8mk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 26, 2022

“If they want to have that discussion, that’s fine,” he said. “But that event today was not the place or the time to come in there and attack the governor or anybody else there. He added:

This community is broken right now. No community should have to go through what we’ve been through in this community, and for a person to come in there and start that crap, I have no respect for Beto. And the haters that hate, that send me the emails and the texts, to hell with you, too.

McLaughlin concluded there is nothing partisan about his stance on the issue of allowing his community to cope.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, an independent, we’re American people,” he said. “We’re trying to come together as a community. To do what you [O’Rourke did] at that press conference was wrong. I’m sorry, but it was wrong.”

