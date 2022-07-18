Tom Brady Insists Friendship With Trump Was Embellished and ‘Mischaracterized’ By Media

Tom Brady is punching back at those in the media who portrayed him as close buddies with former President Donald Trump.

In a recent cover story for Variety, the NFL star cleared up the confusion surrounding their relationship.

Reporter Ramin Setoodeh asked, “Are you and Donald Trump still in touch?”

“No. I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” Brady said.

“In the press, it seemed like the two of you were close,” Setoodeh replied.

“I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t,” Brady said.

“There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say,” he continued. “So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Back in 2015, Brady was pictured speaking with press before an NFL practice with a “Make America Great Again” hat displayed in his locker.

Brady later clarified the placement of the hat by explaining that it was gifted to him by Trump via New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. According to Time Magazine, Brady said, “He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to R.K.K. a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker.”

Days after the images of the MAGA hat surfaced, Brady was asked by reporters if Trump had a chance in the 2016 elections. “I hope so,” Brady said. “It would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that.”

