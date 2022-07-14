Tom Brady Says His Enormous Wealth Is The Hardest Part About Being a Parent

NFL legend Tom Brady says the hardest part of being a parent has to deal with money.

Sitting down for Ford CEO Jim Farley, for the July 6th edition of his podcast Drive, Brady was asked about keeping his three children grounded.

“It’s probably the hardest thing for us as parents, you know, with myself and my wife. My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the furthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he said, referencing wife Gisele Bündchen.

“I grew up in a — I would say middle class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” Brady continued. “I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and, you know, wash our clothes and know they supported us by coming to all our games and you know, it was amazing, you know, and then I look at my life with my family and it’s so fast,” he added.

Brady detailed the extravagant life his kids are able to lead, saying, “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport. If we need that, you know, we get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in. And it’s just, that’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is, you know?'”

“And what can we do about that? I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through, even though they’ll still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of things I’m still learning as a parent … you just hope you can show them enough things to realize that when they are doing things that are selected for mom and dad to make our lives more convenient, that that is a treat.”

Listen above via Drive with Jim Farley.

