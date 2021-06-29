Tom Cotton Calls for Gwen Berry to Get the Boot from Olympics: ‘She Should Be Removed’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that he’d support giving the boot to U.S. Olympic athlete Gwen Berry.

“I don’t think it’s too much, when athletes are competing to wear the Stars and Stripes — to compete under the Stars and Stripes in the Olympics — for them to simply honor that flag and our anthem on the medal stand,” Cotton said in the segment with Watters. “If Ms. Berry is so embarrassed by America, then there’s no reason she needs to compete for our country. She should be removed from the Olympic team.”

Berry qualified for the U.S. track and field team in the Olympics by placing third in the hammer throw on Saturday. She turned her back to the American flag when the national anthem was playing at the event, and subsequently told media she felt the anthem was played during the medal ceremony as “a set-up” directed at her. That came after the International Olympic Committee placed her on a 12-month probation for raising her first during The Star-Spangled Banner at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Peru.

Cotton is at least the second member of Congress to call for Berry’s elimination as a U.S. team member before the Tokyo Olympics begin in the second half of July. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also said Monday he believed Berry “should be removed,” telling Fox in an interview, “That should be the bare minimum requirement … that you believe in the country you’re representing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com