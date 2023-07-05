Tom Cruise Says He Wants to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films Until He’s 80: ‘I Hope To Be Still Going’

Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down anytime soon and is already plotting out his career for the next 20 years — at least that’s his hope.

In a promotional interview with the Sydney Morning Herald for his latest film Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise talked about what’s next for his decades long career.

He even mentioned fellow actor Harrison Ford, 80, whose latest installment of the Indiana Jones series just hit theaters.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

The Mission: Impossible actor has put his life on the line more than a few times, partaking in death-defying stunts for the film series. The upcoming film will feature Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachuting to safety.

The stunt was considered so deadly, that Cruise insisted that it be filmed on the first day of production in case he was critically injured or died during the process.

“Well we know either we will continue with the film or we’re not. Let’s know day one! Let us know day one what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?” Cruise joked to Entertainment Tonight.

