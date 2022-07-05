Tom Hanks Calls Out Pixar for Failing to Hire Tim Allen to Voice New Buzz Lightyear Flick

Tom Hanks is confused why Pixar failed to rehire Tim Allen for the latest installment to the Toy Story franchise.

In an interview with Cinema Blend for the release of his new film Elvis, Hanks was asked about going head to head at the box office with his other popular franchise, Toy Story, with it’s latest installment, Lightyear.

“Is it gonna be strange to be in theater’s opposite of the Buzz, Lightyear film?” the reporter asked.

“How about that?” Hanks replied. “Why it’s not — I actually, I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen and they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t, I don’t understand that.”

When the interviewer brought up actor Chris Evans, who was hired to play the younger version on Allen’s character from the popular films, Hanks changed the subject.

“Yeah, yeah, I know,” he said, “But here here’s the thing — just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater. I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do.”

“Going to see a movie with him — I’m looking forward to that,” Hanks concluded.

Allen himself has recently commented on his noticeable absence from the film saying the story has no connection to his original character.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Allen said, but admitted, “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little … It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

Allen went on to reveal that years ago, he was approached about the Lightyear film and considered it to be a great idea. He was shocked when Pixar casted the much younger Chris Evans in his role instead of him.

He also said that the movies wouldn’t resonate with audiences since both him and Tom Hanks had built those characters together. “Really, Hanks and I, well, there’s really no ‘Toy Story’ Buzz without Woody,” he said.

