Tom Steyer Dishes About Warren Bernie Post-Debate Kerfuffle: ‘You Could See it’s an Awkward Moment’

Billionaire Tom Steyer was asked about stepping into the middle of a viral post-debate moment between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and described the scene as “an awkward moment” that he tried to get away from quickly.

Seconds after the CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate ended, Senators Warren and Sanders lit up social media with a viral moment in which Warren declined to shake Sanders’ hand, the pair spoke for a few seconds, and parted with some chilly body language from Sanders.

Steyer wandered into the tail end of that interaction, and was asked about it later during CNN’s post-debate coverage.

“What was that like, what occurred there?” Anderson Cooper asked Steyer.

“I was just going up to say good night, Senator Sanders” Steyer said, and added with a laugh “I felt like ‘Okay, there’s something going on. Good night. I’m out of here.'”

“What were they, arguing?” Cooper asked, to which Steyer replied “I really wasn’t listening.”

“They were talking about getting together or something, I really didn’t listen,” Steyer went on to say.

“Were they talking about getting together last year when they were…?” Cooper asked.

“They didn’t look like they were getting together,” David Axelrod chimed in to general laughter.

Steyer said it was “one of those awkward moments where I felt like you know, I need to move on as fast as possible.”

“You really didn’t hear anything? You really didn’t?” Gloria Borger asked.

“You could see it’s an awkward moment, and that’s what I could see, so my goal was simply to say good night to two people who I respect, the last thing I wanted to do was get in between the two of them and try and listen in, that was not my goal and I didn’t do it,” Steyer said.

During the debate, Sanders again denied telling Warren during a private meeting that a woman couldn’t win against President Donald Trump, and Warren again confirmed that he had.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

