Tomi Lahren Praises Michelle Obama in Fox Segment Slamming Claim That Thinness Comes From ‘White Supremacy’

During a Friday conversation about the first-ever Philly FatCon, an event taking place at Temple University in Philadelphia that aims to create “a judgment-free event focused on creating a community for fat people by fat people,” the hosts of Fox News’s Outnumbered found themselves in strange territory: praising former First Lady Michelle Obama.

While the segment covered the debate of what body positivity means to people versus what is considered healthy, there was more focus put on one point made by the scheduled FatCon keynote speaker, Sonalee Rashatwar — a social worker and sex therapist who has stated that white supremacy is at the root of health and beauty standards that hinge on thinness.

OutKick host Tomi Lahren jumped on that citing the health initiatives promoted by Obama while she was First Lady:

Two things in pop culture, the glorification of extreme thinness and then the glorification of obesity. And we don’t have a middle ground where it’s like you don’t have to be stick thin, but you probably shouldn’t be overweight to the point where it impacts your health. We don’t have that happy medium represented. That’s a big part of the problem. But talking about this whole white supremacy angle, I can’t help but think about Michelle Obama who pioneered, in her time in the White House, health and fitness. That was her directive, that is what she put forth, and that was her mission. So to now call health and fitness a tool of white supremacy, I think we’re forgetting that Michelle Obama tried to usher that in and to her credit, that was a great platform to have. So enough of this white supremacy, enough of this “it has to be political,” let’s just teach young people and all people that there is happy medium, let’s represent that and explain why that’s important instead of the two extremes on either side.

Back when Obama first launched her health initiative, Fox News hosts, like Sean Hannity, mocked it, saying she was “taking the nanny state to a new level” and that people could be thrown in prison for eating French fries.

