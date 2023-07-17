Tomi Lahren Says Taylor Swift is ‘Better Qualified’ to Run the U.S. Economy Than Other Biden White House Picks

OutKick host Tomi Lahren petitioned for the White House to recruit Taylor Swift as an economic adviser, citing the pop star’s savvy business model when it comes to her latest concert tour.

The conversation occurred on the Monday edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co where she spoke with host Stuart Varney.

“Her Eras tour is so big, the Federal Reserve is paying attention to it. They say it could generate the, her concerts, 4.6 billion for the economy. That’s a lot of money. Maybe the White House should consider hiring Taylor for the campaign,” Varney joked.

“She would be better qualified than a lot of the people currently working in the White House,” Lahren said. “So, I think that would be a great idea. But the thing about this tour is not only are people going to the concerts, but they’re getting hotel rooms. They’re buying plane tickets, they’re spending money in these communities when they go and see the concerts.”

“So this is a big generator and we should maybe take a page out of Taylor Swift’s book here. She’s got something that people wanna buy and I think that it’s doing great things for the economy. So I think everybody wins in this situation,” Lahren added.

Lahren said that even if you don’t agree with Swift’s politics, she is generating money for the economy.

“She definitely is on the left side of politics, that is for sure. But all of that aside, she is generating money for the economy and she’s doing it in a way that a lot of people are excited to go see. So again, if there is a spot open, I think in the White House, she could maybe solve a lot of problems there. I think she would do a lot better than some of the other picks,” Lahren said.

According to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, Swift’s concert tour has boosted the hotel revenue in the city. Chicago also reported similar effects after the concert stops made there.

“Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city,” Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported.

