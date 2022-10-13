Tony Bobulinski claimed last week during an hour-long sitdown with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that he would gladly avail himself for an interview with other media outlets, but has since rebuffed at least two offers by major news networks for in-depth interviews.

Carlson asked Hunter Biden’s former business partner turned self-described whistleblower — who has claimed he has documents and phone records directly tying President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s overseas business deals —“Did anyone at The New York Times or The Washington Post ever call you?”

“So I have had a variety of people reach out to me, but nobody that was willing to actually go through a detailed interview of the facts,” Bobulinski replied, echoing his claims that after turning over cell phones and other data that were in his possession to the FBI, the bureau ignored him.

“And you know, Jake Tapper, I guess, well respected by many people at CNN, you know, I appealed to him and Chris Licht, I’ll come for an interview, we’ll spend an hour, you can be as aggressive as you want to be with me. You can call me a liar. You can, you know, attack the facts,” Bobulinski added.

A few days later, Dan Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite, detailed his program’s efforts to get Bobulinski on air, including agreeing to all of his demands regarding an interview to only be ghosted by him.

“Well, that intrigued us. I have no interest in calling him a liar,” noted Abrams on Tuesday, responding to Bobulinski’s claim on Fox News he was willing to sit for an in-depth interview and even be called a “liar” on CNN.

“Just questioning him and digging in beyond the sort of softball interviews he’s had on Fox News. He certainly gave the impression that he would go anywhere, any time to discuss the merits of his accusations and to present his evidence,” Abrams added on his NewsNation show.

“So we reached out to him and offered to have him on the show. He responded that he was incredibly busy but interested if I read the Grassley-Johnson report on Biden’s alleged conflicts of interest and that he asked that we devote a full hour to the topic,” explained Abrams of Bobulinski’s terms for an interview.

“I assured him I would come in fully informed and read in, and we would, as he requested, devote a full hour to the topic. We offered to send a car to pick him up wherever he is. And then. We didn’t hear from them again. And we followed up and still haven’t heard back. Which is odd considering that he said this during his interview,” concluded Abrams, before playing another key clip from Bobulinski’s sitdown with Carlson:

Good news is it’s just not my word against the Bidens. I have thousands of documents, text messages, WhatsApp conversations, recordings of the sitting president of the United States in his own voice. And I’d love to have that debate.

Previously, another prominent CNN host, Michael Smerconish, said on his SiriusXM radio show he was “getting increasingly angry” watching Bobulinski’s claims on Fox News. “The impression they created was one of nobody at CNN has any interest in this story and is willing to interview Tony Bobulinski,” noted Smercornish before torpedoing that narrative.

TC Scornavacchi, the executive producer of Smerconish’s podcast, then said Smercornish “personally invited him [Bobulinski] on CNN, and I would like to follow that up and say I invited him on this program, and I have the emails to prove it.” Scornavacchi added she “didn’t get a response” and told Smerconish, “you got a ‘no.’”

Smerconish then clarified he “went back and forth with Bobulinski and the gist of the texts was him trashing CNN.”

“Like on one hand, he’s telling Tucker last night, ‘Oh, they won’t have me on CNN,’ and I am saying, ‘Wait a minute, in my texts I invited you,’ and what was his excuse at the time? ‘Oh, you are on CNN.’”

To date, Bobulinski and his accusations against Hunter Biden and the president have aired only on Fox News and been printed most widely in the New York Post, despite clear efforts by other journalists to ask him direct questions regarding his claims, which amount to President Biden being “compromised” by foreign nations.

Watch above via NewsNation

