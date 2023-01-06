TOO SOON? Chris Wallace and Stephen Colbert Mock Defunct CNN+ and Their ‘One Viewer’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace joined late-night host Stephen Colbert in mocking the now-defunct CNN+ platform and their “one viewer,” as Wallace put it.

Wallace was a guest on Thursday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which he and Colbert discussed the new season of Wallace’s HBO Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which begins this weekend.

The conversation included a few shots at the show’s original home, CNN+, which imploded in a time period that could be measured in Scaramuccis — a trauma that Wallace has previously shown a sense of humor about:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Those are. These are really good guests. Yes, Yes.

CHRIS WALLACE: These are really good.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Look who’s talking to Chris Wallace!

CHRIS WALLACE: Who’s talking to Chris Wallace?

STEPHEN COLBERT: Well, but I’m saying look who’s talking to Chris Wallace.

CHRIS WALLACE: No, but it’s yes, Who’s Talking to Chris — now can I bring something up here?

STEPHEN COLBERT: Yes, sure, go ahead.

CHRIS WALLACE: The last time I was on the show. It was March 27th.

STEPHEN COLBERT: I remember it well, CNN+ still existed back then!

CHRIS WALLACE: CNN+ still existed. And it was the day before our show… (someone claps) Thank you. There was the one viewer of CNN+! (laughter) And it was the day before the show was going to debut. And you and I had a conversation because I was talking about booking and how important that is on air.

STEPHEN COLBERT: We were.

CHRIS WALLACE: Talking. Yes. Oh, yes. No, this exists.

STEPHEN COLBERT: This is on tape.

CHRIS WALLACE: Yes, it is. And I said, you know who I really would like to have as a guest is you. And you said, well, you know what? And you shook my hand and you said, it’s a deal right now. Since then, ladies and gentlemen, we have talked to his agent, we’ve talked to his executive producer, and we keep hearing, well, his schedule is such, this is since last March, that he can’t do it. Now, look, you tell a few jokes in the evening, you ask a few questions that somebody wrote out for you. Your schedule is such that you can’t come on and do? The band! The band hs turned on you! You can’t come on for half an hour. And I’ll tell you what, we will change the name of the show to “Look Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.”

STEPHEN COLBERT: Chris, It’s a deal!