Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Anderson Cooper Launches New Show with CNN Audio

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot for the second week in a row is KILLED, presented by Audiochuck.

KILLED is hosted by journalist Justine Harman and dives into some of the most interesting stories that never made it out of print. Harman “brings dead stories back to life,” from the depths of The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Vice.

Following KILLED is Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, The Daily, and Morbid.

A notable new show, coming in at number 16 on the charts, is All There Is with Anderson Cooper. Produced by CNN Audio, the podcast showcases a more personal side of Cooper.

The recordings start as CNN host Anderson Cooper packs up his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s apartment in New York City, following her passing in 2019.

Going through her journals and keepsakes, as well as things left behind by his father and brother, Cooper begins a series of emotional and moving conversations about the people we lose, the things they leave behind, and how to live on – with loss, with laughter, and with love.

This podcast comes six years after the release of Cooper’s HBO documentary Nothing Left Unsaid which was a love letter to his mother and late brother Carter Cooper.

Check out the full list below:

