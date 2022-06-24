Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Hollywood Murder Mystery Takes #1 Spot

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

True crime is once again dominating the top 5 as The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley and The Seduction take the top two spots on the list.

The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley covers the story of the fatal shooting of Bonny Lee Bakley, the wife of actor Robert Blake. Bonny was discovered dead in her car in North Hollywood in 2001 and the investigation that followed revealed dark secrets including scams and mortal enemies.

The show premiered on June 20th with new episodes being released every Monday. Wondery is producing the show and members to Wondery+ have early access to each new episode before they hit podcast platforms.

The Seduction, hosted by Dateline’s Keith Morrison clings to the number two spot and follows the story of a young woman hiring a hitman to kill her husband. This is Morrison’s fifth podcast to host under the NBC Dateline umbrella.

Following The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley and The Seduction is The Daily, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, and SmartLess.

Another notable show in the top 50 is The Deck. Produced by audiochuck, this podcast takes you behind bars to shed light on long forgotten cold cases. Over the past few years, law enforcement have been distributing decks of playing cards amongst inmates. The faces of the playing cards have been replaced with images of murdered or missing people in the hopes that inmates who could potentially hold vital information to those cases can come forward.

Each week, The Deck takes a deep dive into one of the cards and goes on to interview family, friends, and investigators who continue to work tirelessly to crack the case.

Check out the full list below:

