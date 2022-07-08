Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Jordan Peterson Climbs the Charts Post-Daily Wire Deal

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot for the third week in a row is the The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley. The podcast covers the story of the fatal shooting of Bonny Lee Bakley, the wife of actor Robert Blake and dives into her mysterious background of fame, fortune, and a history of con artist schemes.

Following The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley is Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, The Daily and Morbid.

It was a big week for those in the conservative media podcast realm as Jordan Peterson announced a new partnership with the Daily Wire. The former psychology professor will join Daily Wire+, bringing along his current show, The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, and new content, including a four-part podcast series on masculinity titled Dragons, Monsters, and Men.

Last week, Peterson’s podcast was ranked #45, but since the announcement of his partnership with Daily Wire, the show had climbed into the #25 spot.

Senator Ted Cruz also announced an expansion for his podcast Verdict with the launch of Verdict+, a new subscription based platform where he plans to release exclusive content and new shows.

The first of those new shows is The Cloakroom. The podcast will be hosted by Cruz and author Liz Wheeler, taking a deep philosophical dive into the trajectory of politics and culture.

