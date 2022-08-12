Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: The Cult Takeover

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week at #1 is Crime Junkie.

Following Crime Junkie is The Sunshine Place, The Daily, Crooked City: Youngstown, OH, and You, Me & Mike.

Coming in at #2 on the charts in a new podcast titled, The Sunshine Place. The show is produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

It follows the story of Synanon, a popular rehab facility that opened in Santa Monica, California in the 1960s. But what began as a treatment facility for drug addiction, quickly turned into a violent cult.

The podcast is told by survivors of the group who are sharing their stories for the first time.

Falling into the #4 spot is Crooked City: Youngstown, OH. This show details the story of Youngstown, Ohio Sheriff turned Congressman, Jim Traficant, as he wrangled the city during the 1980s. But Traficant’s own battles had just begun as he would eventually face off with the FBI and IRS during his eight terms in Congress.

The 5th spot on this weeks chart is HGTV’s husband and wife duo, Jenn Todryk and Mike Todryk’s, new podcast You, Me & Mike. Besides discussion of their hit renovation show, No Demo Reno, the show is completely in the hands of the listeners, as the Todryks are looking to their audience for topics to discuss on the show.

Check out the full list below:

