Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: True Crime Podcast Celebrates Arrest in Case

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week, at #1 is Who Killed Daphne?. The show takes a deep dive into the life and death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was assassinated on the island of Malta in 2017. Galizia worked to report on political events and news in the region and now a group of journalists attempt to pick up where she left off in hopes of finding her killers.

Following Who Killed Daphne? is followed by The Daily, Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, and Morbid.

A notable mention, taking the #7 spot on the charts is the Murdaugh Murders Podcast. The show began as an independent production by journalist Mandy Matney as she followed the life and crimes of one of the most prominent families in South Carolina.

The Murdaugh family has held power in the state for nearly 100 years but they’re currently involved in seven criminal investigations. The biggest break in these cases came this week as the patriarch of the family, Alex Murdaugh was indicted for the murders of his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and their son, Paul Murdaugh.

Alex found the bodies of his wife and son in June 2021. Both had been shot on the family’s property. Alex is also connected to the death of their former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who fell down a flight of stairs in the Murdaugh home and died at the residence in 2018. He is accused of stealing millions in death settlement funds from her family.

The podcast shot to the top of the charts this week as they covered the developments in the case, their first episode since last month.

