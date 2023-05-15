Jason Miller, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, reportedly showed his boss some despondent tweets from the Left to get him fired up while his CNN Town Hall was still in progress.

According to Axios, Miller showed Trump tweets from the Left during the event’s first commercial break at approximately 8:40 p.m. ET. The report indicates that Miller’s tactics were akin to “psyching up a boxer in his corner” and that he was trying to motivate Trump by letting him know even Democrats thought he was winning.

One of the tweets that Miller showed Trump reportedly came from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). About 20 minutes into the town hall, Ocasio-Cortez blasted CNN and argued the forum had spun off the rails.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

It’s a familiar tactic for Trump’s inner circle — showing him printouts of news coverage favorable to their boss. Back in December, the Washington Post reported that one aide, former OAN host Natalie Harp, often follows him around on the golf course with a laptop and even a printer to show him positive articles as they come in.

