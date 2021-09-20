Travel Blogger Describes Finding Gabby Petito’s Van: ‘I Got Chills’

The travel blogger who found Gabby Petito’s abandoned vehicle recounted the experience in a Monday appearance on Fox News, saying it gave her “chills.”

“The reason why we noticed the van is because we’re form Florida and the van had Florida plates, and we wanted to stop by and say ‘Hi,'” 22-year-old Jen Bethune said in a morning interview with Ainsley Earhardt of her Aug. 27 encounter. “But the van was very dark, closed up, looked like no activity — so we ended up just keeping driving.”

Later in week, Bethune said, “I looked down at this notification that said someone tagged me in this story, and the story said, ‘If you were in the Tetons on the 27th of August, please look at your footage, look at your pictures, this is like their last known, possible whereabouts, and so I just got chills all over my body and ran straight back to my laptop, got my GoPro footage, and lo and behold, Gabby’s van was on there.”

Bethune spotted the van in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, two days after the 22-year-old Petito last contacted her family by FaceTime. She left with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, for a cross-country road trip on July 2. However, Laundrie returned alone on Sept. 1 to his home in North Port, Florida. Petito was reported missing 10 days later, and FBI agents raided Laundrie’s home on Monday.

Authorities discovered a body matching Petito’s description in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Watch above via Fox News.

