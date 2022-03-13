Trevor Noah is going after President Joe Biden over a Wall Street Journal report stating that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have refused to speak with the U.S. commander in chief during the Ukraine crisis. And the Daily Show host even believes that Biden’s predecessor would have had more luck getting the Saudis and the UAE to take his phone calls.

In a blistering commentary on Wednesday night’s Daily Show, Noah called out the president for getting totally snubbed in his efforts to secure relief on oil prices.

“Look, I know it’s hard to arrange those calls. You know, Riyadh is eight hours ahead, Biden is asleep by 4 p.m., it’s a narrow window to make it work,” Noah joked. “But still, that must have been really embarrassing for Biden. Can you imagine? He phones them and they don’t pick up?”

Noah pointed out that the White House is denying the story, but said that the president’s lack of success dealing with the Saudis is inarguable. So too, in his view, is the idea that former President Donald Trump would have fared better.

“There is no denying that Saudi Arabia isn’t playing ball with Joe Biden,” Noah said. “And you know what? You can say what you want, but this would have never happened to Donald Trump. Never.”

The comic added, “No one was ever ignoring Donald Trump’s calls. ‘Cause if you ignored Donald Trump’s calls, you didn’t know how he would respond. Maybe he’d send an angry tweet, or maybe he’d just, like, ban your country from everything.”

