Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) lamented the lack of an answer in the final presidential debate about the “big guy” described in Hunter Biden’s emails.

“I still don’t know who the ‘big guy’ is,” Gowdy said in a Friday interview on Fox & Friends. “I didn’t hear the moderator ask Joe Biden who the ‘big guy’ is. So the lack of follow-up questions — but the president, I thought, did exponentially better than the first time.”

He also advised the media focus more on whether material stemming from a laptop allegedly owned by Hunter Biden was authentic. “The only relevant question is whether or not the underlying material is authentic. If it’s authentic, then he needs to be asked about it. It may be that he did not discuss the information with Hunter, in which case he would want to know if he’s going to be the president that his son is trafficking if his name and his position.”

A former business partner to the Biden family, Anthony Bobulinski, claimed Thursday that a 2017 email suggesting Hunter Biden set aside $10 million in equity in a Chinese company for the “big guy” was in fact describing Joe Biden. “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said in a statement.

Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich disputed Bobulinski’s claim on Twitter early Friday morning. “I completed searching all of Tony Bobulinski’s emails,” Heinrich wrote. “They establish the “Chairman” is China” and that there was “NO ROLE for Joe Biden [evident] in emails/docs.”

I completed searching all of Tony Bobulinski’s emails. They establish:

•the “Chairman” is China.

• NO ROLE for Joe Biden in emails/docs

• Tony Bobulinski states himself there are NO OTHER MEMBERS besides Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Rob Walker, James Gillar, and Bobulinski — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 23, 2020

Biden declined to answer questions about the “big guy” raised by President Donald Trump in Thursday’s presidential debate, and moderator Kristen Welker did not follow up. Gowdy complained about the lack of follow-up and the media’s lack of coverage.

“It’s only a Fox story right now, Fox and a handful of print,” Gowdy said. “You will see more stories about Rudy Giuliani’s film debut — which I don’t want to see — but you’ll see more stories about that than you will whether or not Joe Biden’s family was trafficking in his name and his position.”

Watch above via Fox News.

