Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said Wednesday that video footage of police shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday doesn’t look good for police, saying on Fox News that it looked like “a bad shoot.”

Pointing to comments by Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, Gowdy said, “Why can’t we do what his mom has asked us to do? She’s asked for prayers. Whether you believe in them or not, pray for her son’s health. Pray for her community. She’s asked for unity, which is reminiscent of what the victims’ families of Emmanuel church family asked for — forgiveness and unity. And she’s asked for answers.

“My first question is, I want to see the inventory search of the car,” Gowdy added. “What was in the car that he was trying to get into? Then I want to know, is there any audio? I’ve seen the video. The video is damning. The video makes me conclude that this was a bad shoot, a criminal shoot. But I want to know if there is audio.”

Gowdy served as a federal prosecutor before joining Congress in 2011, where he served for eight years.

Blake was shot seven times by police as he attempted to enter his car, where several of his young children watched. He had reportedly intervened in a fight between two women outside of the vehicle. It isn’t clear why officers followed him after the altercation. Police have refused to say whether Blake had a weapon in the vehicle, though eyewitnesses said police shouted at him to “drop the knife” prior to the shooting.

“The third thing I want to know is what happened leading up to it, but that is less important,” Gowdy said. “Number one, inventory search of the car, what was in the car that Jacob Blake was trying to get into.”

