Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

The news came as a massive shock Friday night and tributes flooded in for the life and legacy of a trailblazer and an icon of the Supreme Court:

First of all, #RIP ##RBG Her memory will be a blessing. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) September 18, 2020

Rest in Power RBG! This is painful. https://t.co/aHPwmJPO6D — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 18, 2020

Gasp. I was counting on a few more lives. So sorry. RIP RBG. Thank you for your service as a historic trailblazer https://t.co/ErayIMhsM9 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) September 18, 2020

The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not just the lost of an American icon but an inspiration for millions. Her life and her voice spoke to the inherent strength and dignity of our country. We have made so many mistakes as a nation but we produced Ruth Bader Ginsburg. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 18, 2020

The saddest news for justice & democracy. We have lost RBG, a great role model for women and our protector of equal rights. RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May her spirit protect us from the unprincipled Senate Republicans reversing their Merrick Garland rule. Let's celebrate RBG life. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. What an incredible life she lived and what an amazing legacy she leaves behind. #RBG https://t.co/GH75j967SD — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 18, 2020

Profoundly grateful for the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A hero for women and a hero for justice. Rest in Power, #RBG. https://t.co/ZQA3p5q9Vj — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true American hero, and her legacy will live on in our nation forever. We are all heartbroken. May her memory be a blessing. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a heroine of her time. A pioneer for gender equality, an icon of groundbreaking jurisprudence, and a beloved mother and grandmother. She’s lived a full life and made a tremendous mark on history. She will be missed, but her legacy will be cherished forever. https://t.co/boXukVshoY — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 18, 2020

I'm at a complete loss. Before fear sets in… thank you RBG for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable, for championing true equality for all, for your resiliency, and for inspiring countless women and girls to stand up and take charge.https://t.co/yflVuuPAX1 — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 18, 2020

The Supreme Court’s most valiant lady is gone. Rest in peace, Ruth. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 18, 2020

Stunned, devastated, and crushed. Thank you, RBG, for a lifetime of service to building a better America. It’s impossible to express how much we will miss you. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 18, 2020

“A gender line…helps to keep women not on a pedestal, but in a cage."- Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Justice. pic.twitter.com/zdneRZGASk — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 18, 2020

I’m thinking today about Justice Ginsburg’s remark that there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine. History will remember #RBG as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 18, 2020

We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all. https://t.co/AeHTEkMYqq — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 18, 2020

We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice. Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for. Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020

