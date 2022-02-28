Trio of Republicans Vote Against Anti-Lynching Bill That Passes 422-3

Three House Republicans voted against an anti-lynching bill on Monday, which passed overwhelmingly, 422-3.

H.R. 55, an amendment to section 249 of the U.S. code, also called the “Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” was put up for a vote on Monday.

The act is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager who was mutilated and shot to death in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of offending a White woman.

The act calls for up to 30 years in federal prison perpetrates whose actions cause “death or serious bodily injury” resulting from an offense identified as a lynching.

The amendment passed, as 221 Democratic votes and 201 Republican voted in favor. Seven Republicans and one Democrat did not vote, while three Republicans voted nay.

Those who voted against the amendment were Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Chip Roy (R-TX).

Neither Clyde nor Roy offered immediate comment on why they voted no on the amendment.

Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican, explained his no vote on Twitter Monday evening. He said making lynching a federal crime is unconstitutional.

“The Constitution specifies only a handful of federal crimes, and leaves the rest to individual states to prosecute,” Massie wrote.

Here are the reasons I voted NO on the Anti-lynching Act last Congress and why I voted NO tonight: (1) The Constitution specifies only a handful of federal crimes, and leaves the rest to individual states to prosecute. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2022

Massie also opined that the amendment has the potential to broaden the power of the federal government for crimes which are already illegal.

(2) This bill expands current federal “hate crime” laws. A crime is a crime, and all victims deserve equal justice. Adding enhanced penalties for “hate” tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2022

(4) The bill creates another federal crime of “conspiracy,” which I’m concerned could be enforced overbroadly on people who are not perpetrators of a crime. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on the Senate to “take immediate action and send this bill to the President’s desk.”

