Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan pulled no punches in a fiery segment where she called out an “inept Congress” for failing to act on gun violence and accused it of being beholden to lobbying groups like the NRA who push propaganda that is simply “not true.”

In the wake of the twin mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton this past weekend, Regan said Congress was “repeatedly failing us” and pointed to the overwhelming public support for gun safety measures like universal background checks. Two universal background check bills have already passed the Democratic House this session, but have languished in the Republican-led Senate.

“In poll after poll after poll, the vast majority of Americans say we need better background checks. So why the heck don’t we have them?” Regan asked. “America has moved on this issue, so why hasn’t Congress?”

The reason, she said, was lobbying from big donor groups like the NRA, which overwhelmingly contributed to Republicans in Congress during the 2018 election cycle.

“NRA and gun companies want to convince you that a ban on assault weapons or having more vigilant background checks would mean you would be stripped of your Second Amendment right. Not true,” Regan pointed out. “Americans would still have the right to keep and bear arms in their homes to protect themselves. One qualifier I’ll just mention here, better background checks may not do a thing to stop these mass killings. If you are that filled with hate there are plenty of ways to do damage that don’t involve guns. Without a doubt we need a better system to identify mental health. This is a multi-pronged approach. But common sense tells you ‘If someone has a kill list, they shouldn’t have access to a gun, should they!'”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

