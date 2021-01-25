Former President Donald Trump is interested in running for the White House again in 2024, former National Intelligence Director Ric Grenell said over the weekend.

“He’s going to decide what he wants to do,” Grenell said in a weekend interview on Newsmax. “He’s told me, personally, multiple times that he does want to run again, so we’ll see if that holds, and how that comes about.”

Grenell, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany from 2018-20 before a three-month stint as the intelligence community’s acting director, added that he believed Trump would stick with the Republican Party rather than attempting to create a third party.

“I think we’ve got a long ways to go, but clearly, Donald Trump is a Republican and should run as a Republican,” Grenell said. “I’ve been to every single Republican convention since 1992, and I don’t think we’ve ever had a situation where we don’t have this conversation of ‘Well, who’s the head of the [party].'”

“I think, actually, that conversation and that tension makes for a better party,” he added.

Watch above via Newsmax.

