Trump Accused of ‘Explicitly Sanctioning Tax Fraud’ In Closing Argument of Trump Org. Trial

The prosecution in the Trump Organization tax-fraud trial made their closing argument on Friday in a New York courtroom and pulled no punches in attempting to connect former President Donald Trump to an alleged years-long fraud scheme.

“Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud — that’s what this document shows,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told the jury, referring to a document showing Trump signing the letter “D” on now decade-old memo.

Insider reported that the memo allegedly signed and added the word “OK” to, was “to approve an ‘Annual Salary Deduction’ of $72,000 for the company’s chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari.”

Insider’s Laura Italiano explained the signifigance in terms of the prosecution making its case of fraud agains the Trump Organization:

Masterminded by ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg, the 2005-2018 scheme let Trump’s top-tier executives take chunks of their pay in the form of tax-free perks, including cars and apartments. The value of these perks would often then be subtracted from the executives’ actual W-2 forms — in Calamari’s case, a subtraction of $72,000.

“This whole narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant was just not real,” Steinglass added, but also noted it “doesn’t matter” whether or not they conclude Trump himself knew about the fraud as the former president is not an alleged conspirator in the case.

“The defense, meanwhile, has insisted the Trump Organization should not be liable for the scheme, which they say started and stopped with Weisselberg,” adds Italiano.

Steinglass worked to shoot that down, arguing a larger conspiracy was at play, “The fact that this was sanctioned and a practice that was known to Mr. Trump directly rebuts that incorrect narrative.”

Steinglass also took aim at Weisselberg, who was his witness in the trial, saying Weisselberg “has half a million reasons to shade the truth to their side” – referencing a $500,000 bonus that the ex-CFO may or may not receive come January.

“Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to crimes including criminal tax fraud and conspiracy. Facing up to 15 years in prison, he agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a significantly reduced sentence of five months in jail. He must also pay around $2 million in back taxes and fines,” Italiano explained of the embattled former executive.

The Trump Organization is facing a fine of $1.6 million and carrying around a felony status if convicted.

