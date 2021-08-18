Trump Accuses Pfizer of Profiteering With Covid Booster Shots: ‘I Saw the Dollar Signs in Their Eyes’

Former President Donald Trump is accusing Pfizer of profiteering with Covid-19 booster shots.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Wednesday, Trump laced into the pharmaceutical giant over their push for boosters.

“You know what? That sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer,” Trump said. “Think of the money involved. An extra shot — that’s tens of billions of dollars. How good a business is that? … The whole thing is just crazy”

Trump then took a shot at Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla — whom he has heavily criticized in recent months for announcing that the vaccine was ready just days after the 2020 election.

“You know, when these first came out, they were good for life,” Trump said. “Then they were good for a year or two. I could see writing on the wall. I said the dollar signs in their eyes — of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know, the guy that announced the day after election that he had the vaccine. But we knew that, and I knew that, and the people knew that.”

