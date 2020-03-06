Trump Actually Said People Don’t Like Elizabeth Warren Because She’s ‘Mean’: ‘They Like a Person Like Me, That’s Not Mean’

President Donald Trump reacted to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the presidential race by saying she lacked “talent” and is “a mean person,” and added that people “like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

During a photo op at the White House Friday to sign emergency coronavirus funding, Trump took questions for several minutes, and concluded by delivering his assessment of Warren’s candidacy.

A reporter asked Trump “Do you think sexism was a factor in Elizabeth Warren pulling out, and do you think you will see a female president in your lifetime?”

“No, I think lack of talent was her problem,” said Trump, who recently misspelled the name of the disease for which he was signing emergency funding, and added “She had a tremendous lack of talent.”

“She was a good debater, she destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly like it was nothing, that was easy for her,” he said.

“But people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her. People don’t want that,” said Trump — who kicked off his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants “rapists,” spent years hounding Warren with the racist nickname “Pocahontas,” speculated that beloved statesmen John McCain and John Dingell are burning in Hell — then added “They like a person like me that’s not mean.”

The Universe reacted to Trump’s comments through a spokesperson, who said in a press release “Wut?”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]