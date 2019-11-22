President Donald Trump falsely attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in an interview, calling the House Intelligence Committee Chairman a “sick puppy” who “made up” the contents of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Trump called in for an extensive interview following several days of damaging testimony in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

The gang played Trump a clip of Schiff’s closing argument, then co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked “Mr. President, was there quid pro quo, extortion, bribery?”

“No, not at all, and let me tell you, he’s a sick puppy,” Trump said. “He’s so sick.”

Trump then went on a lengthy screed about the Russia investigation, before returning to attack Schiff again.

“Now Schiff, remember this, he makes it all up,” Trump said, adding “He’s sick. There’s something wrong with him.”

“So he made up my phone call, he made it up, he made up a phone call, and then when I released it everybody was embarrassed,” he continued, then went off on another lengthy digression about “Crazy Nancy Pelosi,” whom he said “is going to go down as the worst speaker in the history of the House of Representatives.

The “made up” phone call Trump was referring to was Schiff’s clearly-labeled paraphrase — for effect — of the Zelensky call, which Schiff delivered after Trump had released the notes from the call, not before. Trump has also called for Schiff’s arrest for “treason.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

