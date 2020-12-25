President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as well as President-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, shared Christmas messages wishing the American people well during this holiday season.

Trump and Melania shared their message on Christmas Eve.

“In this holy season, we thank God for his infinite love and we pray the light of his glory will forever shine on this magnificent land,” Trump said.

MERRY CHRISTMAS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

The Biden family released their Christmas video on Friday morning.

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Biden tweeted.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/NzVEFFfrG1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2020

“Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health, and happiness this season. But we know for so many of you in this nation, this has been a very difficult year,” Biden said. “We’re reminded we’re on this earth to care for one another.”

Watch above, via Twitter.

