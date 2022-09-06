Former President Donald Trump will host a rally for Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance next weekend that will attempt to compete with an Ohio State football game.

The scheduling of the event really raises questions about whether either man understands how Ohio works.

The Buckeyes are fresh off a dominant performance Saturday in which they defeated top five Notre Dame at home. Unfortunately for Ryan Day’s team, the Georgia Bulldogs impressed AP voters more by beating the feathers off the Oregon Ducks.

Ohio State dropped from number two in the initial AP top 25 to number three on Tuesday after a convincing win.

That means a team that was already loaded with talent on both sides of the ball will play with a chip on its shoulder for the duration of the season.

Neither Purdue nor Virginia Tech are on Ohio State’s schedule this year. Urban Meyer is also nothing but a memory in Columbus – meaning an inexplicable regular season loss is highly unlikely.

Fans will be engaged for every game until Nov. 26, when the Buckeyes face archival Michigan. Their team will likely be favored in every matchup.

That includes a Sept. 17 game against Toledo, where Ohio State will almost certainly put on a clinic for fans to enjoy.

Enter Trump and Vance, who are asking Ohioans to show up to a rally in Youngstown – and to miss a sure beating of the Rockets in the Horseshoe.

Inbox: Ex-President Donald Trump’s coming to Youngstown Sept. 17 for a rally to help @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/LijrWZW33J — Jeremy Pelzer (@jpelzer) September 6, 2022

Trump is sure to attract his share of diehard fans to the Youngstown rally.

But in a state that lives and breathes college football in the fall, the smart money says the crowd will be in Columbus – or at home watching FOX’s coverage of the game.

