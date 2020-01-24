Trump Announces Space Force Emblem And Twitter Loses Its Mind Because It’s Just the Star Trek Logo
President Donald Trump tweeted out the new crest for the recently established Space Force — now the sixth branch of the United States military — and Twitter users lost their minds about how it’s pulled straight from Star Trek.
Trump established the Space Force back in December of 2019. In a tweet on Friday, he announced the logo.
“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!,” Trump tweeted.
After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020
Twitter reacted to the new logo of the sixth branch of the U.S. military with some… hysteria.
