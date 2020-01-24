President Donald Trump tweeted out the new crest for the recently established Space Force — now the sixth branch of the United States military — and Twitter users lost their minds about how it’s pulled straight from Star Trek.

Trump established the Space Force back in December of 2019. In a tweet on Friday, he announced the logo.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!,” Trump tweeted.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Twitter reacted to the new logo of the sixth branch of the U.S. military with some… hysteria.

Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

THIS IS THE STARFLEET LOGO! THE U.S. GOVERNMENT TOOK A THING FROM A TV SHOW AND MADE IT THE OFFICIAL EMBLEM OF A BRANCH OF THE MILITARY. https://t.co/H2W2vYrshh — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 24, 2020

So Space Force is just totally ripping off Star Trek now https://t.co/PAZ4BcEiXY — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) January 24, 2020

I have a question. If Space Force is an independent 6th service branch, why is the USAF on this logo? https://t.co/VNrowLtPtT — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) January 24, 2020

They did it. They went with the start trek symbol. https://t.co/NHFhRQRi5u — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) January 24, 2020

Seems similar to Star Trek logo https://t.co/c18YAaH3CQ pic.twitter.com/WWVKK6lnRA — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 24, 2020

Did @realDonaldTrump just create what will become Starfleet? https://t.co/4bK2KqUuhQ — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) January 24, 2020

I LOVE that this looks like an obvious knockoff of the Star Trek logo https://t.co/ukLFdUiZbL — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 24, 2020

Gene Roddenberry would like a word https://t.co/wkaFIkofCK — Brian Fung (@b_fung) January 24, 2020

CBS is really going all out with their Picard ad campaign https://t.co/sy6Sk37jGh — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 24, 2020

I take it back, I don’t think I like how real Star Trek: Picard feels any more https://t.co/tS6qtDjAwh — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) January 24, 2020

I suggest a fitting motto for the Space Force to go with the new logo: “To Boldly Go!” https://t.co/9BSiNxVfqp — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 24, 2020

First of all, no. I hope CBS sues the fuck out of them. Second: Doesn’t the text on the logo suggest that this is *not* a sixth branch? https://t.co/01mwogjWiC — jon “jonathan” rosenberg 🤓🌿 (@jonrosenberg) January 24, 2020

this is, in every way possible, the Starfleet logo I mean, I don’t hate that https://t.co/X4V9LHiFq1 — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) January 24, 2020

