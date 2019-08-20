Trump Attacks Rashida Tlaib, Falsely Accuses Congresswoman of ‘Violence’ and ‘Craziness’ After Tearful Presser

President Donald Trump assailed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) a day after Tlaib’s emotional press conference responding to the controversy over her scuttled Israel trip, falsely accusing the congresswoman of “violence,” and mocking what he called her “craziness.”

On Monday, Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) held a press conference to discuss Israel’s decision to ban the duo from the country under pressure from Trump, and Tlaib broke down during the presser as she described her childhood experiences in Israel.

Tuesday morning, Trump used Tlaib’s emotional recollections as an opening for attack.

“Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it!”

Trump smeared Tlaib and Omar as hating “all Jewish people” in his original tweet, when neither of the congresswomen has ever expressed such a hatred. Trump’s accusation of “violence” from Tlaib is equally false.

Following the announcement of their ban, Israel granted Tlaib’s request to visit her grandmother on humanitarian grounds, but Tlaib then rejected the offer rather than agree to remain silent about her support for boycotts of Israel.

