Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow Baselessly Claims Whistleblower Complaint Was Written by a Law Firm

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow baselessly claimed that the newly-released whistleblower complaint was “written by a law firm.”

During an interview on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Sekulow discussed the complaint that has prompted an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

Co-host Steve Doocy quizzed Sekulow on the complaint’s allegation that the White House “took the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian president and put it in a secret — super-secret, top secret codeword-protected computer.“

“Whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Steve, think about that for a moment. The White House secured a call with the president of Ukraine?” Sekulow interrupted, adding “It’s so secretive and such a coverup, here is the documents. I mean, this is nuts. This is nonsense.”

“The whistleblower said that they put it in the super code word-protected computers that they hardly ever put things in,” Doocy pointed out.

Sekulow then tried to cast the whistleblower as a “spy,” characterized the complaint as “hearsay” — an evidentiary term that applies to court proceedings, not complaints — and claimed the whistleblower did not actually write the complaint.

“And do you think the whistleblower drafted that complaint?” Sekulow asked. “I mean realistically?”

“You think they had help? Did they have help?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Look at the phraseology, the endnotes and the footnotes. This wasn’t drafted by this individual. This was written by a law firm,” Sekulow said, to a “Wow” from Doocy.

The whistleblower is reportedly a CIA official. Sekulow offered no basis for the claim, beyond the “phraseology” of an intelligence official complying with an intelligence statute.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

