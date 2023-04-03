Trump Attorney Rages About Possible Gag Order, Accuses Manhattan DA’s Office of Committing Felony By Leaking Indictment

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, joined pro-Trump podcaster Benny Johnson on Monday and discussed the possibility that a New York judge may issue a gag order for Trump regarding his upcoming legal proceedings.

Trump is set to be indicted on Tuesday in a Lower Manhattan courthouse over his alleged role in falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The Daily Mail ran a headline on Sunday reporting that Trump’s legal team is preparing to fight a gag order. “The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow,” reported the Mail, citing a source inside Trumpworld.

“They want to gag order him. Will this happen? What is…” Johnson asked Habba.

“I’m going to tell you right now, you’re trying to get… Look, if they do it, that tells the country everything. And a gag order to silence a candidate, the leading candidate, number one. Number two, to silence the defendant in a case where the plaintiff, the state of New York, the D.A., Bragg has leaked and we know this for a fact, because we don’t have the indictment. He leaked 30 to 34 indictments. How do we know that? We know that because it came from their camp and it could only come from their camp,” Habba replied.

“And that, by the way, Benny, it’s a felony. So if they’re going to get my client, they’re going to gag my client. Number one, we will be fighting First Amendment issues left, right, and center,” Habba continued.

“Number two, that is seriously un-American. You do not do that. Everybody has a right to free speech. You know, people keep asking me the same question, CNN and whatever. I go on to think they’re going to get me in a corner with, you know, your client said, ‘protest,’” Habba continued, referencing speculation that Trump would be slapped with a gag order over his rhetoric attacking Manhattan DA Bragg and the judge in the case.

“Absolutely. That’s another right. That’s another right in this country, just like guns, just like God. It’s a right. Don’t mess with our rights. And if you’re going to mess with the rights of the loudest people, then you’re going to hear it from the rest of the country. And other people like me are going to speak for him and say, this is not right, this is un-American. So if they do it, I want everybody to pay attention. They try to put a gag order on a defendant who is being selectively persecuted and persecuted. That’s a problem,” Habba concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

