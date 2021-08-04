Coal lobbyist Mike Carey rode former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to a 24-point victory in a crowded Republican primary for the Ohio 15th congressional district’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Steve Stivers.

On Tuesday, Carey defeated ten other Republican candidates to secure the nomination for the November 2 special general election. Carey bested the Stivers-endorsed candidate, Ohio State Rep. Jeff LaRe, by 24 points. But the crowded field meant that Carey won with only 37 percent of the vote, with LaRe in the second spot at 13.3 percent.

Carey was the recipient of Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement” several weeks ago. From July 15th:

Mike Carey, a true champion, is doing really well against the gang of RINOs in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Mike loves our Country, is smart, strong, tough on Crime and Borders, adores our Military and our Vets, and will totally protect our Second Amendment. I have known Mike for many years and he will not let you down! Mike Carey has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Get out and VOTE on August 3, 2021!

Trump issued another statement on the race on July 27th:

Numerous candidates in the Great State of Ohio, running in Congressional District 15, are saying that I am supporting them, when in actuality, I don’t know them, and don’t even know who they are. But I do know who Mike Carey is—I know a lot about him, and it is all good. Mike Carey is the only one who has my Endorsement and he’s the one I feel will do the best job for Ohio, and for the United States. Please vote for Mike Carey next Tuesday, and let there be no further doubt who I have Endorsed!

And Trump sent a congratulatory statement Tuesday night:

Great Republican win for Mike Carey. Big numbers! Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots. Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down!

Carey’s victory has political media declaring a Trump comeback, as the win comes a week after a Trump-backed candidate in Texas went down in defeat in a congressional special election.

