Ex-President Donald Trump was up late Friday night attacking CNN anchor Jake Tapper — then mock-thanking him for “admitting” something Tapper did not actually admit.

Trump has made Tapper one of his regular targets ever since Tapper’s thorough grilling of then-candidate Trump in 2016, but has escalated since Tapper cut away from a Trump photo op after his arrest and arraignment in Miami.

Shortly after midnight, Trump used his Truth Social platform to attack Tapper by referring to him as “Fake Tapper” — his go-to insult for CNN — and offering mock gratitude.

“Thank you for the admission Fake Tapper! Jake Tapper Finally Admits Trump Beat the Corporate Media,” Trump wrote.

He then linked to an article that mischaracterizes remarks Tapper made in an interview on Kara Swisher’s podcast On with Kara Swisher last week.

Tapper described Trump as a disrupter and told Swisher many in the media were knocked off balance, including at CNN:

Do I think CNN or some individuals at CNN or some moments in CNN’s history or during the Trump years, we were knocked off our equilibrium a little bit? Yes. Every media organization was to one degree or another. Did I think that we needed some sort of wholesale revision? No, I do not. Were there some tweaks that were necessary? Yes.

But he added:

Our north star here at CNN has always been the journalism. Not preaching to the choir. We’re not an entertainment company with a news division, we are a news company, and we are not trying to preach to the progressive choir or the MAGA choir. We are our own unique being. And that is what I thought Chris’s mission was, and I agreed with that wholeheartedly. Do I think there were moments we got knocked off that? Yeah. But I think that we’re good now.

