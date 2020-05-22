comScore

Trump Blasts Sessions as He Backs GOP Opponent: ‘Alabama, Do Not Trust Jeff Sessions’

By Josh FeldmanMay 22nd, 2020, 8:53 pm

President Donald Trump’s anger at Jeff Sessions over his infamous recusal has been well-documented, and now that Sessions is running for Senate again, the president is continuing to trash his former attorney general.

Sessions has made several attempts to publicly profess his loyalty to the president, even amid the continued attacks.

It clearly has not worked, as Trump has endorsed his GOP opponent Tommy Tuberville, and now he’s tweeted, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down.”

The president mocked Sessions back in March when he failed to get a majority of the vote and ended up in the runoff election.

