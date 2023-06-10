Donald Trump spoke at the Georgia Republican Convention on Saturday and talked at length and repeatedly about the indictment brought against him Thursday and unsealed on Friday, calling it a “joke” and “witch hunt” while also bragging that it has been great for his campaign.

Georgia’s state GOP convention began Friday, but Trump’s Saturday speech has been the single focus of most coverage, coming on the heels of the historic 37-count indictment brought Thursday against the former president by special counsel Jack Smith in Florida.

Trump brought up the indictment repeatedly, starting right at the beginning of his speech when he referred to it as “ridiculous and baseless,” and the indictment by President Joe Biden‘s “weaponized Department of Injustice” will “go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.”

“Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that’s beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or Communist China,” said Trump. “No different.”

A few minutes later he called it a “joke of an indictment,” but bragged that it is driving his poll numbers “way up.”

“Can you believe this? Way up,” he said. “Now it’s driven up, way up, and somebody said the fundraising is through the roof. That’s less important. But I will tell you, it’s really driven us right through the sky. We’re really winning big.”

He added that if he weren’t leading the field in the 2024 race “there’d be no witch hunt.”

“There’d be no indictment if I was losing,” he said.

Watch the clips above, via C-SPAN.

