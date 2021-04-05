Trump Burns GA Gov. Brian Kemp Over State’s Controversial New Election Laws… Because They Didn’t ‘Go Further’

Ex-President Donald Trump put out a statement on Monday night that shows he’s not in a forgiving mood when it comes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, despite the GOP in the state passing, and Kemp signing into law, a sweeping election reform bill.

“Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did,” Trump writes in the statement, which came out late in the evening, “but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it.”

“The watered-down version, that was just passed and signed by Governor Kemp, while better than before, doesn’t have Signature Matching and many other safety measures, which were sadly left out,” he said.

The bad blood between Trump and Georgia’s Republican leadership seems to have no immediate end in sight. And that theme dominated a lot of the tweeting.

Everyone Hates Brian Kemp, Episode 42 pic.twitter.com/ONJzI0s0D0 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 6, 2021

INBOX: Ex-Pres Trump critiques new Georgia election law for being “The watered-down version” and not going far enough. But he back boycotting of “all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections.” (But man, @GovKemp can’t catch a break, can he?) pic.twitter.com/0MhyfjOX8r — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 6, 2021

Trump previously praised the passage of the bill in Georgia. So what made him more skeptical? Well there are a few theories about that on social media. For example:

On March 26, Donald Trump congratulated Georgia for changing its voter laws. Tonight? It’s a “watered down” measure + “too bad” the GOP didn’t go further. Perhaps the 45th president noticed the good nods Brian Kemp’s been getting from conservatives? #GAGov pic.twitter.com/obZf88lyzr — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 6, 2021

