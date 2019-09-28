Trump Calls 4 Congresswomen of Color ‘Democrat Savages’ Along With Schiff and Nadler

President Donald Trump singled out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 3 freshman colleagues as “Democrat Savages,” along with Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff.

On Saturday morning, Trump continued his cool-as-a-boiling-cucumber Twitter reactions to the impeachment inquiry that has been launched this week.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump wrote, adding “Oh well, maybe next time!”

Schiff and Nadler are the respective chairs of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, but Ocasio-Cortez “Plus 3” — Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — don’t chair any committees.

What they do have in common is that they were all the subject of a racist tweet by Trump telling the four U.S. citizens — three of whom were born in the United States — to “go back” to the countries “from which they came.”

Now, Trump is singling them out — along with Nadler and Schiff — as “Savages.”

