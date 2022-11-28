Trump Calls for Election Loser Kari Lake to ‘Be Installed Governor of Arizona’

Former President Donald Trump called for Kari Lake to be “installed Governor of Arizona” in an early morning message posted on Truth Social Monday. Lake lost the election to her opponent Katie Hobbs, but has not conceded and instead opted to claim that she was a victim of widespread fraud and irregularities that caused her to get fewer votes. The state electoral board is set to certify the results later on Monday.

Trump posted his comments at 2:18 AM Eastern Daylight Time, which read:

Massive numbers of “BROKEN” voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to “FIX” them made them worse. Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election. This is yet another criminal voting operation – SO OBVIOUS. Kari Lake should be installed Governor of Arizona. This is almost as bad as the 2020 Presidential Election, which the Unselect Committee refuses to touch because they know it was Fraudulent!

Lake has been among the most vocal Republican candidates that embraced Trump’s election denialism, which in turn, has caused many democrats to warn that electing officials who refuse to recognize the results of a free and fair election are an existential threat to democracy. Lake, and Trump, of course, do not believe that the elections they lost were free and fair and cite anomalies and amplify relatively minor problems as proof of a rigged or stolen election.

But so far, no court of law has yet agreed with any of the so far baseless claims. The vast majority of election officials in Arizona are registered republicans, so if this is some sort of criminal conspiracy, as Trump baselessly claimed, it’s a bipartisan one.

Or it’s just a bunch of bullshit spewed by perennial losers.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.