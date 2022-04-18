Trump Calls on Russia and Ukraine to End the War Before ‘Everyone Will Be DEAD!’

Former President Donald Trump called for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine Monday, which he said must happen before “everyone is dead.”

The former president issued a statement from his PAC in which he called for immediate negotiations:

It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement. If they don’t do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage. This is a war that never should have happened, but it did. The solution can never be as good as it would have been before the shooting started, but there is a solution, and it should be figured out now—not later—when everyone will be DEAD!

Trump has previously come under fire for referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “genius,” in regards to his preparations for Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The former president has contended that had he been running our country, Putin would have stayed out of Ukraine.

A HarrisX poll released in March found that likely voters more or less agreed with Trump. Newsweek reported:

The data, from a HarrisX poll shared exclusively with Newsweek, concludes that while 42 percent of voters say that Trump’s policies are “more to blame about the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” 58 percent blame Biden. The poll results largely break down along party lines; among independents, 66 percent blame Biden and 34 percent blame Trump.

During nearly two full months of fighting, tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides of the conflict are dead. Tens of thousands of civilians are also feared dead, while millions more have been displaced.

Some communities, such as the large port city of Mariupol, are completely devastated and in the throes of a humanitarian crisis.

Talks to end the conflict as of Monday are at a stalemate. Russia began a new offensive into the Donbas region Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

After six weeks of trying and failing to bring Kyiv to its knees, Russia is reportedly beginning a new offensive in the country’s eastern region.

