Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Laments Being ‘Used’ by ‘Repugnant’ Trump to ‘Perpetrate a Crime’

Trump campaign counsel Jerome Marcus announced in a Thursday legal filing that he was withdrawing from his role, claiming he had been “used” by his “repugnant” client.

In the filing with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Marcus said he was requesting to withdraw his representation, arguing it had “used” his “services to perpetrate a crime” and adding, “the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.”

Marcus had been representing the campaign in challenging the results of the election in Pennsylvania.

“I believe that the filing of that and other cases was used by President Trump yesterday to incite people to violence,” Marcus said in a statement provided to media after the filing. “I refer specifically to his urging people to come to Washington for a ‘wild’ protest. I want absolutely no part of that. Therefore I have asked the court to allow me to withdraw as counsel.”

A slew of officials connected to the Trump administration said they would resign after an uprising in the nation’s Capitol. Labor Secretary Elaine Chao said she would resign Thursday afternoon, following similar announcements by former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who said he would resign as the envoy to Northern Ireland; Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger; First Lady Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham; and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta.

