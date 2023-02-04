Trump Campaign Lawyer Thinks Congress Should Shoot Down China’s Spy Balloon Or Declare War Or Something

Trump 2024 campaign lawyer Christina Bobb had a novel idea when she suggested members of Congress order the military to take care of the China-sent spy balloon floating over Montana.

Former President Donald Trump may not be back on Twitter yet, but his campaign lawyer and former Newsmax correspondent Bobb certainly is, and she had an interesting reminder for GOP members regarding the balloon.

On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:

Q: Thank you, Pat. You said that this is a — violating our airspace, so why not take it down? GEN. RYDER: Yeah, so, you know, clearly, as we assess options. And considering the — the size of the payload on this, looking at the potential for debris and the impact on civilians on the ground or property damage — again, running through the various factors and looking at — in terms of does it pose a potential risk to people while in the air, and right now, as I mentioned, we — we assess that it does not pose a risk to people on the ground as it currently is traversing the continental United States. And so out of an abundance of caution, cognizant of the potential impact to civilians on the ground from a debris field, right now, we’re going to continue to monitor and review options.

On Saturday morning, Bobb suggested another option, posting a clip of Ryder and writing “Friendly reminder- the power to mobilize our military actually belongs to CONGRESS. Art. 1 sec. 8 clause 11. Lots of Republican members wagging their fingers while sitting on their hands.”

Friendly reminder- the power to mobilize our military actually belongs to CONGRESS. Art. 1 sec. 8 clause 11. Lots of Republican members wagging their fingers while sitting on their hands. https://t.co/6WPtkLnjyi — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) February 4, 2023

Congress can declare war and appropriate funds, but the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Watch above via DOD.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com