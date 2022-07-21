Two senior Trump campaign aides privately blasted former President Donald Trump for being silent about the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke the day after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Text messages between Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh and deputy communications director Matt Wolking were revealed during Thursday’s hearing by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

“Also shitty not to have even acknowledged the death of the Capitol Police officer,” Murtaugh wrote.

“That is enraging to me,” replied Wolking. “Everything he said about supporting law enforcement was a lie.”

“You know what that is, of course. If he acknowledged the dead cop, he’d be implicitly faulting the mob. And he won’t do that, because they’re his people. And he would also be close to acknowledging that what he lit at the rally got out of control. Now way he acknowledges something that could ultimately be called his fault,” wrote Murtaugh. “No way.”

Ahead of the Capitol riot, Trump held a rally at the Ellipse across from the White House and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

via MSNBC.

